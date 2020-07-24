SHRC notice to forest department chief over death of farmer in Tenkasi

TIRUNELVELI

Anaikkarai Muthu developed chest pain during interrogation and died at GH

Even as the relatives of a farmer, who died early Thursday after being picked up by the forest personnel for interrogation in connection with erecting an electric fence, have refused to accept the body, the State Human Rights Commission has called for a detailed report on the incident from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Chennai, within four weeks.

Based on the reports that appeared in the media about the mysterious death of the farmer, SHRC member A. Chitaranjan Mohandoss issued notice to the PCCF on Friday. The SHRC has mandated that the report should be complete and attached with copies of the statements of the witnesses examined by the inquiry officer.

Anaikkarai Muthu, 70, of Vaagaikulam near Kadayam, was picked up by the forest personnel on Wednesday night for having allegedly erected an electric fence with illegally drawn power around his farm where he had cultivated vegetables. Even as he was under the custody of the forest personnel for the inquiry, Anaikkarai Muthu allegedly developed chest pain.

After being rushed to the nearby primary health centre, the farmer was taken to the Government Hospital at Tenkasi, where he died.

Relatives of Anaikarai Muthu refused to accept the body even after the Judicial Magistrate, Karthikeyan, of Ambasamudram, conducted an inquiry.

They said the State government should give compensation of ₹50 lakh and employment to a family member of Anaikarai Muthu. Moreover, a case of murder should be registered against the forest personnel involved, they demanded.

After the talks conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopalakrishnan and Revenue Divisional Officer Shaikh Abdul Khader with the relatives failed, the officials urged them to meet Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan. However, they made it clear that they would meet the Collector only after their demands were met.

As tension prevailed in Vaagaikulam, Deputy Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar Abinapu and Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh have camped in the village.