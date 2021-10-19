SHRC notice on encounter killings

CHENNAI

19 October 2021 00:23 IST

The State Human Rights Commission has called for a report from the Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Home Department taking suo moto cognisance of a report in The Hindu on October 17 on encounter killings in the State.

The SHRC said it considered the report titled ‘Human rights bodies condemn encounter killings’ in which human rights organisations had demanded that ‘encounter’ culture must stop in the State and there should be zero tolerance for such killings. They had also urged the SHRC to intervene and hold inquiry into such killings.

The SHRC ordered notice and directed the Principal Secretary to file a report within six weeks.

Advertising

Advertising