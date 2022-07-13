Tamil Nadu

SHRC cannot entertain complaints related to matters that are sub judice, rules Madras HC

Mohamed Imranullah S. CHENNAI July 13, 2022 23:53 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 23:53 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) cannot entertain complaints of human rights violations against police personnel if the criminal cases filed by them either against the complainants or others with regard to the subject matter were pending before the courts of law, the Madras High Court has ruled.

Justices T. Raja and K. Kumaresh Babu pointed out that Regulation 9(g) of the State Human Rights Commission of Tamil Nadu (Procedure) Regulations, 1997 mandates the SHRC to dismiss in limine (right at the outset) the complaints related to matters that were sub judice before a court or a tribunal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The verdict was passed while allowing writ petitions filed by A.D. Mohanraj and M. Chelladurai, former Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Inspector respectively of Maduravoyal police station in Chennai. The Bench quashed SHRC’s recommendation to recover Rs. 30,000 from petitioners’ salary for paying compensation to the victim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the petitioners, they had booked a few cases against some agents who had cheated certain omni bus passengers at Koyambedu bus terminus by not issuing tickets despite collecting money. When those cases were pending, one of the accused approached the SHRC accusing the writ petitioners of having threatened him with dire consequences.

The complaint was lodged in 2014 and in October 2019, the SHRC recommended that the State government should pay a compensation of Rs. 30,000 to the victim and thereafter recover the amount at the rate of Rs. 20,000 from the Assistant Commissioner and Rs. 10,000 from the Sub-Inspector.

Setting aside the order passed by the SHRC, the Division Bench said, Regulation 9(g) lists out a series of instances in which the commission might not entertain complaints. The provision states that the commission could reject complaints that were vague, anonymous, pseudonymous, illegible, trivial or frivolous.

Similarly, it could reject complaints related to civil disputes such as property rights, contractual obligations and those related to service matters or labour or industrial disputes. Allegations that do not make out any specific violation of human rights and matters covered by judicial verdict could also be rejected at the outset.

Since, matters that were sub judice had also found place in the regulations, “we fully agree with the arguments advanced by the learned counsel appearing for the petitioners that the Commission has no jurisdiction to entertain the complaint in view of the pendency of the criminal cases as mentioned above,” the Bench wrote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime, law and justice
Read more...