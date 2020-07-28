Tamil Nadu

SHRC calls for report on harassment against STs

The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday called for a report from the Villupuram Collector over a media report about an “untouchability fence” erected by some landowners restricting the movement of members of a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of the media report over the incident at Tiruchitrambalam and called for a report from the Collector within four weeks. According to the report, members of a ST community were living in huts on a land, pattas for which were provided to them by the government, at Tiruchitrambalam. However, owners of neighbouring lands had put up the “untouchability fence”, restricting movement of the community members to and from their huts, the media report said.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 11:57:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/shrc-calls-for-report-on-harassment-against-sts/article32216407.ece

