SHRC acting chairperson takes over

Retired district judge D. Jayachandran, who is one of the two members of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took over as the Commission’s acting chairperson on Monday.

The State government has appointed Mr. Jayachandran as the acting Chairperson of the Commission from Friday last.

Last month, The Hindu published an article highlighting the delay in appointing an acting Chairperson, since the stepping down of Justice T. Meenakumari and how it affected the functioning of the Commission.