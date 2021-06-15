Showcause notice issued to 166 fishermen in Cuddalore for possession of banned purse seine nets

CUDDALORE

15 June 2021 11:01 IST

The Cuddalore Fisheries Department has issued showcause notices to 166 fishermen from four coastal hamlets in the district for using banned purse seine (Surukku Valai) nets.

The Department issued the notice, which asked why action should not be taken against the fishermen for violating the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, notified by the government.

A senior official said that the district administration had warned fishermen against using purse seine nets because they were highly damaging and ecologically unsustainable. The fishermen were warned that in the event of flouting the directive, their catch, fishing nets and boats would be confiscated, and names withdrawn from welfare schemes.

A preliminary enquiry by officials revealed that 166 fishermen from Devanampattinam, Nallavadu, Rasapettai and Sothikuppam were in possession of the banned nets. The Department would initiate against the fishermen after receiving an explanation from them, the official said.

The district administration has time and again been cautioning fishermen that the use of purse seine nets will invite action under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act. “We have been confiscating the catch. There has been no let up on our part and the Department has conducted around 60 meetings with the fishermen to abolish the practice. But a section of fishermen continue to use these nets,” the official said.

A peace committee meeting convened by Revenue Divisional Officer Adhiyaman Kaviarasu with fishers on Sunday also failed to arrive at a consensus. “We have now planned for another peace committee meeting with fishermen next week,” the official added.