Show compassion while dealing with leave requests, DGP tells police officers

S. Vijay Kumar September 29, 2022 11:37 IST

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has written to police officers across the State to deal with compassion the leave requests of the rank and file.

Expressing displeasure over a Special Sub-Inspector serving in Sivaganga being denied of leave for the engagement of his daughter and sent to Coimbatore for security duty, Mr. Babu said: “His (the SSIs) repeated requests made to station writer and inspector of police fell on deaf ears.”

After information about the SSI not being able to attend at pre-fixed function spread, the DGP wrote to Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts saying the action of denial of leave by supervisory officer to a subordinate officer for such an auspicious function had to be viewed with great displeasure.

“The Station House Officer and the Sub-Divisional Officers should have had the basic compassion for an SSI, who wanted to attend the engagement function of his daughter that was fixed long time ago. The SSI should have been excused from the security duty in Coimbatore,” he said.

The DGP said such a precarious situation should not occur to anyone of the rank and file as it could cause serious mental distress to the executive field staff of the force. Dr. Babu instructed supervisory officers to have empathy and to use their discretion while examining the genuine requests of subordinate staff for leave, and to grant the eligible leave to men and women in their charge depending on the nature of the occasion for which leave/ permission was sought.

The SSI in an audio message, which was telecast by a television channel, had expressed his anger against the denial of leave resulted in the cancellation of the auspicious event.