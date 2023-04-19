Shortage of beer in Tasmac shops, says employees’ union

April 19, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union on Tuesday said there is a shortage of beer at liquor shops across the state. Generally, when summer begins Tasmac shops witness a spike a beer sales.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union (AITUC) president N.Periyasamy, said the demand for beer has increased but the supply is less. He said manufacturing firms have been reducing production. However, customres were blaming TASMAC employees for the shortage.

Mr. Periyasamy, Excise Minister V.Senthilbalaji to make appropriate amendments in the procurement regulations and take steps to purchase beer from Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and sell them in Tamil Nadu.

