HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shortage of beer in Tasmac shops, says employees’ union

April 19, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

The Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union on Tuesday said there is a shortage of beer at liquor shops across the state. Generally, when summer begins Tasmac shops witness a spike a beer sales.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union (AITUC) president N.Periyasamy, said the demand for beer has increased but the supply is less. He said manufacturing firms have been reducing production. However, customres were blaming TASMAC employees for the shortage.

Mr. Periyasamy, Excise Minister V.Senthilbalaji to make appropriate amendments in the procurement regulations and take steps to purchase beer from Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and sell them in Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.