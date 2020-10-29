Short-term course from TNOU

CHENNAI

29 October 2020 16:29 IST

Candidates can register at www.tnou.ac.in.

Tamil Nadu Open University along with Learning Matters, Bengaluru, is launching a month-long short-term programme.

It is called ‘Innovative Teaching and Skills for Online Classrooms’. The programme will be offered in open distance learning mode and aims to improve professional development and practices and skills of school students, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Candidates can register at tnou.ac.in.