Tamil Nadu

Short-term course from TNOU

Tamil Nadu Open University along with Learning Matters, Bengaluru, is launching a month-long short-term programme.

It is called ‘Innovative Teaching and Skills for Online Classrooms’. The programme will be offered in open distance learning mode and aims to improve professional development and practices and skills of school students, a press release said.

Candidates can register at tnou.ac.in.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 4:30:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/short-term-course-from-tnou/article32972362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY