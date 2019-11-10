Short supply of urea causes concern in delta districts of Tamil Nadu

Acute shortage of urea is causing anxiety among farmers of Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam and other districts in the delta region.

According to sources, paddy has been raised on over 4.18 lakh hectares in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts as against the target of 4.60 lakh hectares. Tiruvarur tops the list by bringing 1.48 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation followed by Nagapattinam with 1.29 lakh hectares.

Agricultural operations are in full swing in different parts of delta districts to bring the remaining 40,000 hectares under paddy cultivation within November. While Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts have achieved the targets, agricultural officials in Tiruchi and Thanjavur are hopeful of achieving the target by this month-end.

But there have been widespread complaints of short supply of urea in different parts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. In spite of frequent visits to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, farmers complained that they could not get sufficient urea for the last one week.

P.R. Pandian, coordinator, Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations, told reporters in Thiruthuraipoondi that November was crucial for applying fertilizers, particularly urea. The government should have taken precautionary steps to maintain sufficient stock of urea in delta districts for top dressing. But there was an acute shortage of urea. Farmers have been forced to wait for so long at Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies for buying urea.

M. Arasu, a farmer of Vaduvur in Tiruvarur district, said that 60 days had passed since he raised paddy on his field. The growth was good so far. He was badly in need of urea for the first top dressing. But there was no stock of urea in societies. Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, TMC farmers’ wing in Tiruchi, said that there was a clear mismatch between demand and supply. Shortage of urea had been felt in all parts of delta districts. The situation should not be allowed to escalate. Otherwise, the prospects of samba and thaladi crops would hit severely. Hence, besides taking immediate steps to make available sufficient stock of urea, the State government should appoint special officers to monitor sale of fertilizers.

However, while allaying fears of farmers, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu said in Kumbakonam that there was no crisis for urea in delta districts as a consignment of imported urea had arrived in Karaikal port. The consignment was being unloaded and the loads were being dispatched to the required areas in goods wagons. The entire consignment of about 44,000 tonnes, imported by Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), would be made available in delta districts within a few days.