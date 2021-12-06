Short films on nutrition awareness released

Short films on the ‘1000 Golden Days of a Child Campaign’, which stresses on the importance of access to proper nutrition for women and children and the importance of nutrition for adolescent girls, were released by the Minister for Social welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media advocacy workshop on malnutrition and anaemia among children and women, she said the government was creating awareness on how to access proper nutrition for children aged six and below, pregnant women and breastfeeding women through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres.

“The focus of the campaign is how important it is for women to have access to the right nutrition when pregnant, and raising awareness regarding breastfeeding as well as how they can ensure their children get nutritious food as they grow. Women can visit the centres closest to them, speak to the staff there about nutrition, what they can consume and what can be given to their children,” she said.