Short film competition for schoolchildren

The district administration has announced a short film creativity competition for schoolchildren from classes VI to XII.
The students have been given summer holidays in advance, from March 25, and the competition is meant to keep them engaged.
The short film must not be longer than 20 seconds and should be connotative of the coronavirus and its prevention. The film must be sent to 93454 64414, along with the name, age, address, class, school and contact number of the student, before 10 a.m. on April 19.
The top five entries will be uploaded on https://tiruvannamalai.nic.in and 10 prize-winning students will be honoured by the district administration after the COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control, said a press release issued by Collector K.S. Kandasamy.
