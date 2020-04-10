Shops in containment zones in Chengalpattu to stay shut from today

All shops still operating in containment zones in Chengalpet district would be fully closed from Saturday. The district administration has proposed to close the vegetable and fruit shops in the areas identified to be having COVID patients to prevent further spread.

In a press release issued by Chengalpattu Collector John Louis said steps have been taken to distribute vegetables and fruits along with providing medicines and other food commodities at the doorsteps of patients every three days. However automated teller machines (ATMs) would be allowed to function.

The district administration is also taking steps to disinfect the houses identified to have COVID patients daily and also spraying of disinfectants of vehicles passing through the areas.

The district administration has also made arrangements to distribute milk and newspapers through local volunteers.

Requesting the residents in the district to cooperate with the officials to prevent spread of COVID, it warned those persons violating the lock down that strict actions would be taken by the Chengalpet Police.