Shops being cleared in Vellore’s New Bus Stand ahead of renovation

Ahead of the renovation of the New Bus Stand, a portion on its eastern side is being given a facelift as it will be a temporary terminus catering to buses bound for Tirupattur, Bengaluru and Chennai. Besides these, the other buses will be operated from the Old Bus Stand on Anna Salai.

A few shops and big restaurants in the terminus have already been cleared, while encroachments are set to be evicted, officials said. But there have been no signs of shops and roadside vendors on Anna Salai being relocated, despite the many encroachments.

A press note issued earlier by the Vellore Corporation Commissioner said the work, being undertaken at a cost of ₹45.61 crore, would start from February 9 and buses would be rescheduled from then.

However, officials clarified that the day of the actual commencement of work would be intimated by the contractor. The deadline for the shopkeepers for closing their businesses to facilitate construction work in New Bus Stand ended on February 7.

Business as usual

The traders on the western part of the bus stand were conducting their routine as usual. A trader said he has been doing business since its construction years ago and would only vacate a day before actual demolition work starts.

An official from Vellore Corporation said demolition of the stalls and concrete structures have already begun and it would take a week’s time. After that the entire western side would be barricaded ahead of construction, which would take at least two years.

The remaining space on the eastern side would be utilised for buses, he said. Though plans are on for a terminus along the lines of Chennai’s CMBT, it needs to be seen whether the local civic body here will act on passengers’ demands to ensure cleanliness at the terminus, a passenger from Gudiyatham said.