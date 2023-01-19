Shops at Vellore’s new bus terminus yet to open forcing commuters to depend on hawkers for essentials

January 19, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VELLORE

Even six months after the bus terminus was opened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, 68 shops at the new terminus have remained closed due to a delay in floating tenders by the Vellore Corporation.

As a result, commuters, mostly long-distance travellers, have to depend on items sold by hawkers on the premises. During festival holidays and weekends, the number of hawkers doubles, making it difficult for passengers, including women and senior citizens, to board buses at the terminus.

Prices of essentials sold by the hawkers are also high. “We have no option because the shops are faraway from the new terminus. So, we are forced to buy from the hawkers at the terminus,” said K. Mahalakshmi, a commuter.

Corporation officials said the base rate for the shops at the terminus was approved at the council meeting held last December. Subsequently, paperwork is being done to call for tenders from applicants in the coming weeks. Then, the highest bidders among them will be allotted the shops.

Of the 83 shops in the ₹53.13-crore terminus, which covers 9.25 hectares, only 68 shops are meant for commercial purposes. Shop number 16 has been allotted for persons with disabilities. The minimum size of a shop is 100 sq.ft. Bigger shops with 540 sq.ft, 800 sq.ft, 1,200 sq.ft and 1,600 sq.ft are also available.

Two restaurants, measuring 1,800 sq.ft and 900 sq.ft each, are also coming up on the ground floor of the terminus. Besides, the terminus will also have Aavin and Tantea outlets. The civic body is also in talks with bank authorities in the district to set up at least nine ATMs on the terminus premises. Most of the essential items will be sold in these new shops. The terminus will also have a pharmacy, footwear, garments and fancy item outlets and a bakery.