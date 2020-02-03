Shopkeepers yet to vacate bus stand to facilitate reconstruction

The deadline for shop keepers to shut their business to facilitate construction work at the new bus stand in Vellore ended on Friday

The latest order from Vellore City Municipal Corporation stated that the work would start from February 9. But there is no sign of traders vacating the shops to allow the workers to start preparatory works such as making measurements. The traders were making soaring business as usual.

But its a matter to think why they are unwiling to vacate and provide the space for the contractors to begin their work, a social activist said.

The State Transport Corporation officials said that relocation of barricades and re-routing some of the buses are being arranged. Accordingly, buses to Chennai and Tirupattur side would be operated from the eastern side of the bus stand near Selliamman Koil. All other buses will be operated from old bus stand on Anna Salai. But there are no sign of relocating the shops in that bus stand too.

Under the Smart City scheme, the Vellore new bus stand would be rebuilt at a cost of ₹45.61 crore. Vellore City Municipal Corporation has finalised tenders for the same. The work on demolishing the existing shops and floor space were to be started from January 1. The earlier contracts for the maintenance of public conveniences and shops ended on December 31. The shop keepers were asked to remove their stocks before the end of December 2019, to enable the private contractors to commence their work on time.

It was decided to construct a single tier bus terminus with all modern facilities in it.

“84 bus bays including 11 idle bays and eight bays for local bus services, would be provided and a car parking facility near the bus terminus also coming up,” said an official from the Vellore Corporation.

He added that reverse osmosis water plant, toilet blocks, feeding rooms for mothers, parking for two-wheelers and 60 commercial shops on ground and first floors, are among the other features of the new facility.