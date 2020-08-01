Shop timings extended in Puducherry

Puducherry

01 August 2020 00:56 IST

Move follows request by traders’ body, says CM

All shops and business establishments will function from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., starting Saturday, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Friday.

Briefing reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that the timings were extended following a request by traders’ association.

He ruled out imposing lockdowns on Sundays. He said that e-passes were mandatory for the entry of vehicles into Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The government would take a call on the opening of gyms after the Union Home Ministry issues necessary guidelines regarding the functioning of gymnasiums. Restrictions in Mahe and Yanam regions would be based on regulations imposed by the Kerala and Andhra Pradesh governments.