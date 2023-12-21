Shooting Academy opened at Guru Nanak College

December 21, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:54 am IST

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Complex and Saragarhi Shooting Academy at the Guru Nanak College. Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi said the current government was giving more importance to sports. Tamil Nadu would be hosting the Khelo India Youth Games from January 19 and the shooting competition would be held at the Saragarhi Shooting Academy, he added.

