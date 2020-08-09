Tamil Nadu

Sholavandan MLA tests positive for COVID-19

K. Manickam  

Sholavandan MLA, K. Manickam, has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for COVID-19 treatment.

The ruling party MLA said that after he developed symptoms of tiredness, he went for a health check at the private hospital on Saturday. A CT scan report suggested he had chest congestion and was advised to get admitted for COVID-19 treatment.

The MLA said that he had not taken a swab test.

“I am asymptomatic and have no other trouble,” he said.

