February 10, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, and former MP T.K.S. Elangovan were present at the meeting.