Shiv Nadar University starts direct Ph.D in engineering

Regular Ph.D offered in Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and English

Shiv Nadar University has launched Ph.D programmes in Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and English.

The University offers the option of both part-time and full-time research. The university has also launched direct Ph.D in Engineering which is much sought after, the university officials said.

Vice-Chancellor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya said the university aimed to offer doctoral programmes in innovative and progressive fields such as data science, speech technology and equity.

Full time researchers will receive free, shared accommodation on the campus and a monthly stipend of ₹20,000 besides a contingency fund of ₹25,000 annually to help expand and support their research activities. Married scholars will be offered campus accommodation for nominal rent.

Specialisation includes Ph.D programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Speech Technology, Data Science, Biometrics, Structural Engineering, Mergers and Acquisitions, among others. More details are available at https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/research

Aspirants may submit their applications by January 31 at https://apply.snuchennaiadmissions.com/ .

Applicants will have to qualify in a written test and an interview for short-listed candidates.