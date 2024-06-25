GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shiv Nadar University launches school of law, to offer 5-year course

Candidates must register before July 10 for the first batch, which will begin classes in August

Published - June 25, 2024 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Nadar University has launched the Shiv Nadar School of Law. Candidates may register for admission before July 10. 

The college will offer a five-year BA LLB, approved by the Bar Council of India. There will be faculty trained at international universities the world over, with 20% of the faculty being active legal practitioners. The placement team will have industry experience, university officials said. In its first batch, which will commence classes in August, the college will admit up to 60 students.

University Vice-Chancellor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya said the curriculum was framed on global best practices to ensure that students developed a broad foundation and diverse skills. “We are committed to ensuring that every student gains a solid grounding in foundational, substantive, and procedural law from world-class faculty,” he said.

Candidates can apply via Common Law Admission Test and Law School Admission Test India scores or with Class X and Class XII marks. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

The tuition fee for Indian students is ₹3.95 lakh. For NRI/OCI students, it is ₹5.95 lakh. For foreign students, it is ₹7.90 lakh. The institution will offer scholarships, and there are also tuition waivers. The college will offer internship and placement opportunities as well, a release from the university said. 

Applicants can register at https://apply.snuchennaiadmissions.com/application-form-for-school-of-law.

higher education / university / crime, law and justice

