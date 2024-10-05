ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Nadar School of Law inaugurated in Chennai

Published - October 05, 2024 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Nadar School of Law, the newest initiative of Shiv Nadar Foundation, has been inaugurated in Chennai on the campus of Shiv Nadar University. Justice MM Sundresh, Supreme Court judge was the chief guest. Professor S.K. Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Chennai; Shikhar Malhotra, Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation; Professor Shiv Swaminathan, Dean, Shiv Nadar School of Law; and Professor Vinay Sitapati, Associate Dean, Shiv Nadar School of Law were present.

The Shiv Nadar School of Law, approved by the Bar Council of India, offers a five-year BA.LLB programme. Forty-five students have enrolled in the inaugural batch, while a batch size of 120 students is being planned for next year. A generous scholarship scheme has been offered to many students, including full-tuition waivers, according to a release.

