Shiv Das Meena assumes charge as Chief Secretary

June 30, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Das Meena assumed charge as Chief Secretary on Friday following the superannuation of V. Irai Anbu on the same day. The Tamil Nadu government on Friday named IAS officer K. Nanthakumar as its Secretary for Public and Rehabilitation Department. Mr. Nanthakumar will continue to serve as the Secretary of Human Resources Management Department. A G.O. issued by Mr. Meena also posted Food Secretary D. Jagannathan as the Director of Anna Administrative Staff College and Director General of Training.

