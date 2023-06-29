Shiv Das Meena is Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Secretary

June 29, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, June 29, 2023, issued orders naming senior IAS officer Shiv Das Meena as its Chief Secretary. He will succeed V. Irai Anbu who is due for superannuation on June 30.

Mr. Meena, a 1989-batch officer in the Additional Chief Secretary grade, was until recently the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.

When the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, Mr. Meena was repatriated to his parent cadre in the same month, on the request of the Tamil Nadu government.

Mr. Meena was serving as Chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board in Delhi, when the request went from the State government. Since then, Mr. Meena has been serving as MAWS Secretary.

A native of Rajasthan he earlier worked closely with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin when the latter was Minister for Local Administration in the erstwhile DMK regime. Mr. Meena had also served as one of the four secretaries of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during the AIADMK regime.

