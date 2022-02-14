Shift education to Concurrent List: Dhinakaran

“Neither Mr. Palaniswami or Mr. Stalin is ready to tell the people about the practical reality over the NEET issue”

Criticising DMK president M.K. Stalin and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami for hitting out at each other over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran has urged the State government to bring education to the Concurrent List in the VII Schedule of the Constitution.

In a statement, Mr. Dhinakaran charged that the betrayal of the students by the DMK and Mr. Palaniswami could not be forgotten as they traded charges against each other over NEET. While Mr. Palaniswami staged a “drama” by not revealing that the Bills adopted by the Assembly had been returned, the DMK gave a “false promise” that NEET would be abolished soon after it came to power, he charged.

“Else, the government should accept the situation that there would be no chance of getting any exemption from NEET, and start focussing on alternative steps,” Mr. Dhinakaran contended. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to increase the number of medical colleges in the State, increase the reservation for State government students and extend the reservation for students from State-aided schools, he said.