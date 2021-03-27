The Madras High Court on Thursday requested litigants not to bombard the Election Commission of India with suggestions at the eleventh hour. The court said the ECI must be allowed to concentrate on the actual poll process rather than spending time on considering representations and concentrating on court cases. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also dismissed a PIL petition that sought a direction to the ECI to close down State-run liquor shops. The judges said the ECI had better work than being distracted by busybodies.
Shielding ECI from busybodies
Mohamed Imranullah
Chennai,
March 27, 2021 00:56 IST
