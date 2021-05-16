SHGs in Tamil Nadu will be revived, says Rural Development Minister

The Minister said that in the last 10 years, the SHGs had not been given the due importance they should have been given.

With the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) back in power, the self-help-groups (SHG) in Tamil Nadu will be revived, said Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister K.R. Periakaruppan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a review meeting, attended by senior officials from the government including Hans Raj Verma, K.S. Palanisamy, P. Jothi Nirmalasami and District Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, he said that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin believed in women empowerment.

The SHG concept, which was conceptualised by late M. Karunanidhi, had not only empowered the womenfolk, especially, in rural pockets, but also given them a new meaning to economic well-being.

Mr. Periakaruppan said that they would look into the positive aspects to revive and rejuvenate the SHGs in a proper and professional way.

He appealed to the field staff to take stock of the SHGs in their regions and discuss the modalities to give a new lease of life.

In Sivaganga district, he said that there were about 1 lakh SHG members who had been given a revolving fund of about ₹425 crore. The revolving fund should be enhanced in such a way that the SHG members were able to plough the funds in a productive manner.

The minister suggested the officials encourage the SHGs to look for opportunities beyond agriculture. By growing milch animals, they can be rest assured of a monthly income. Similarly, by raising farm ponds, they can grow fish, which would be a money spinner.

The womenfolk can be encouraged to take up stitching clothes for garment industries. The groundnut grown here in Sivaganga district was being procured by people in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, who made different types of candies. The Karaikudi chettinad dishes were famous among Tamils in the globe that the SHGs can be involved in a big way to produce.

The Women Development Corporation and other agencies in the government would be available to suggest innovative and cost effective ideas to the SHGs, Mr Periakaruppan said and assured them of total support for economic well-being.

MLAs A. Tamilarasi and other officials from multiple departments were present.