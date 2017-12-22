SHG for transgenders formed

Vellore’s first self help group (SHG) for transgenders was formed recently. To take this initiative forward and provide an opportunity for the transgender community, the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) has proposed to establish a power laundry unit run exclusively by the transgenders.

With the formation of the transgender SHG group, based in Anaicut block, Collector S.A. Raman handed over a cheque towards seed money of ₹15,000.

A.R. Sivaraman, project director of TNSRLM, Vellore, said the SHG has 12 members. “Once a self help group is formed, the government provides an initial amount to help the members sustain it. Though there might be SHGs that would include transgenders as members, this is the first exclusive SHG for transgenders in Vellore district,” he said. He added that TNSRLM, Vellore, has sent a proposal to the State government to establish a power laundry unit that would be run by the transgenders. “We have sent a proposal for ₹30 lakh to set up a power laundry. There are several hotels and hostels in Vellore, but only a few such facilities. If the government sanctions the proposal, we will start it. It will provide an opportunity for the transgenders,” he explained.