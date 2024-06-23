Sherds with geometric symbols, potteries with well-levigated clay excavated in Perumbalai

Graffiti marks “resembling geometric symbols” were among the potsherds discovered during the archaeological excavations undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Archaeology at Perumbalai in Dharmapuri district.

The report, titled ‘Excavations at Perumbalai 2022’, by S. Paranthaman and R. Venkata Guru Prasanna, published by the Department of Archaeology, was released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last week. The Hindu perused a copy of the report.

“As per the AMS dates, the lower-most level as site is dated back to the 6th Century BCE. Most of the excavated early historic sites such as Vallam, Kodumanal, Keeladi, Uraiyur, Karur and many other sites always found Tamili (Tamil-Brahmi)-inscribed potsherds and graffiti-bearing potsherds together,” it said.

“The potteries unearthed from the site at various stratum demonstrate the proper chronological sequences of pottery assemblage. The pottery occurring from the lower-most level is very thin and the fine BRW and black ware are the more dominating types,” it said.

“The clay used for making the potteries was fine and well-levigated clay. Undoubtedly, from the shapes and size of the pottery, it belongs to the Iron Age. The graffiti obtained at this level and above this layer yielded more in number,” it said.

A total of 1,028 inscribed potsherds were recovered during the excavations. The most common graffiti marks are geometrical signs, particularly two oblique lines meeting a central vertical at the top. The other important marks are the star; U-shaped and T-shaped signs with two small vertical strokes hanging at either end of the horizontal strokes at regular intervals; bow and arrow; and ladder.

“Swastik-like symbols were also collected. Interestingly, a fully shaped black-and-red ware bowl containing the swastik sign is exposed. These graffiti marks are confined to the Iron Age and early historic period,” it said. Of the 1,028 inscribed potsherds, only 297 carry recognisable signs.

Perumbalai yielded burnished ware, black and red ware, russet-coated black and red ware, russet-coated red ware, red ware and black ware. Among them, russet-coated ware served as table ware, and may be considered the elite ware of the site.

The excavation yielded 351 antiquities from various levels. It unearthed more than 200 terracotta objects representing human and bird figurines, beads, wheels, sling balls, spindle whorls, lamps and hopscotches. “An unidentified copper coin and a copper bell containing an upper projection were also unearthed,” the report said.

Perumbalai is located on the bank of the Nagavathi (ancient Palar), one of the tributaries of Cauvery river.

Kongumandala Satakam, a 13th Century literary work by Karmegakavirayar of Vijayamangalam, referred to Perumbalai as the northern boundary of the Kongu region, comprising present-day Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and parts of Dharmapuri and Salem districts.