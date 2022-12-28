Shepherd, 56 sheep killed in accident at Cuddalore

December 28, 2022 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A shepherd and over 50 sheep were run over by a TNSTC bus at Seppakkam near Veppur in Cuddalore district on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred when Lakshmanan of Sivaganga district was guiding a herd of over 200 sheep on his motorcycle from Elavanasurkottai on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway.

When he was nearing Seppakkam, a Tiruchi-bound TNSTC bus ran over them. Lakshmanan and 56 sheep died on the spot. The body of Lakshmanan was shifted to the Virudhachalam General Hospital.

The Veppur police have registered a case.