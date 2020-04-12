Shed political animosity, CPI(M) urges govt.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday urged the State government to give up its political animosity and make use of the cadres of political parties and youth organisations in crowd management in various markets and ration shops.

In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Balakrishnan said members of several youth organisations had offered to help after the government sought their assistance. “But their services are used only in four districts. In other districts, cadres of some parties have been given identity cards and asked to regulate the crowd. Politics has no place in times of crisis and the government should use the services of youth who have registered to offer work,” he said.