Tamil Nadu

Shed political animosity, CPI(M) urges govt.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday urged the State government to give up its political animosity and make use of the cadres of political parties and youth organisations in crowd management in various markets and ration shops.

In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Balakrishnan said members of several youth organisations had offered to help after the government sought their assistance. “But their services are used only in four districts. In other districts, cadres of some parties have been given identity cards and asked to regulate the crowd. Politics has no place in times of crisis and the government should use the services of youth who have registered to offer work,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 7:05:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/shed-political-animosity-cpim-urges-govt/article31323393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY