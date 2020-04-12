Shed political animosity, CPI(M) urges govt.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday urged the State government to give up its political animosity and make use of the cadres of political parties and youth organisations in crowd management in various markets and ration shops.
In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Balakrishnan said members of several youth organisations had offered to help after the government sought their assistance. “But their services are used only in four districts. In other districts, cadres of some parties have been given identity cards and asked to regulate the crowd. Politics has no place in times of crisis and the government should use the services of youth who have registered to offer work,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.