Shawarma death in Namakkal | Food safety officials inspect restaurants in Erode

Food Safety Officers have started the checks on the quality of shawarma, quality of meat and marinated meat, and whether old and cooked food items were stored in the restaurant refrigerators.

September 19, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Food Safety Department officials inspect a restaurant to check the quality of marinated meat in Erode on September 19, 2023

Food Safety Department officials inspect a restaurant to check the quality of marinated meat in Erode on September 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

In the wake of the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Namakkal district after consumption of shawarma, officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department began inspection of restaurants to check the quality of marinated meat items across Erode district on Tuesday, September 19. 

Teams led by food safety officers inspected eateries, hotels, restaurants and fast food shops functioning in Erode Corporation limits and across the district. Officers said they were checking the quality of shawarma, quality of meat and marinated meat, and whether old and cooked food items were stored in refrigerators.

Food Safety Department officials inspect a restaurant to check the quality of marinated meat in Erode on September 19, 2023 | Video Credit: M. Govarthan

They said inspection will continue across the district and warned action against shops selling stale or rotten meat items to the customers. They said owners and cooks were warned against unhygienic practices and also against serving cooked food that were stored for many days and served to customers. 

Complaints regarding quality of food, if any, can be taken up with the District Food Safety Department on the WhatsApp number 9444042322, they added. 

