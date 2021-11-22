Sharp showers lash several parts of Chennai

According to IMD, the cyclonic circulation may influence rainfall over many places in the State.

Rains lashed several parts of Chennai city from early hours of Monday, November 22, 2022 and led to waterlogging in areas that were returning to normalcy after an intense rainspell during early November.

Also read: Moderate rain to continue in Tamil Nadu till November 24

In its nowcast bulletin at 9 a.m., the Meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains over Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur for the next one or two hours.

Also Read Central team arrives in Chennai to assess rain damage

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric level and it is extending till Tamil Nadu coast. This may influence rainfall over many places in the State.

Also read: Data | Despite getting less rainfall than 2020, Chennai streets are waterlogged. Here is why

Meanwhile, several automatic weather stations and rain gauges recorded rains on Monday morning. While West Tambaram received 3 cm, those in MRC Nagar, Anna University, Taramani, YMCA Nandanam recorded close to 2 cm each till around 8.30 am.

Many streets in T.Nagar where water had receded last week were affected with waterlogging due to rains during Monday early morning hours.

Vegetable prices rise

Consistent rains have also increased woes of consumers in the city as vegetable prices continue to escalate. One kg of tomatoes were priced as high as ₹130 in Koyambedu wholesale market on Monday.

Officials noted such thunderstorms are possible during northeast monsoon. They occur during early morning hours like on Monday, when warm air from the sea interacts with cool land breeze. Sea surface temperatures are generally higher now.

Such rainfall may gradually decrease during the day. While rains may largely ease out over northern parts of the State till Wednesday, rain bands may shift to south Tamil Nadu and delta districts and may be heavy in one or two places.