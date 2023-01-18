Sharp increase in grave offences in many districts across Tamil Nadu

January 18, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will review the law and order situation in the State on Thursday, in the backdrop of an increasing trend in grave crimes in many cities/districts.

The meeting will also focus on the spurt in crimes, religious fundamentalism, left-wing extremism and international/inter-state border issues, sources in the police headquarters said.

The sources said that Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of at least 16 cities/districts that reported a significant increase in the number of murders, murders for gain, burglaries, POCSO Act cases and rapes till December 2022, when compared to 2019, would be asked to explain the reason for the same.

While Zonal Inspectors-General of Police, Police Commissioners and Additional Commissioners (Greater Chennai Police) would be present at the review meeting, along with the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Public Secretary and the DGP, among others, the Range DIGs and SPs would participate via videoconference, the sources said.

Tiruppur tops table

Going by the data, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri and Theni have reported an increase in the number of murders, and there has been a sharp rise in murder for gain cases in Cuddalore, Erode and Thoothukudi. Tiruppur has emerged as the most crime-prone region, with a spurt in murder, dacoity, burglary, POCSO and rape cases, followed by Coimbatore city, Cuddalore and Dharmapuri.

The Coimbatore car explosion case and the Tamil Nadu link to the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast, the availability of explosive substances in the State, drug trafficking involving Sri Lankan nationals lodged in the special camp or outside, and the Ramajeyam murder case, which hit the headlines in recent times, are some of the other issues that could be deliberated upon at the review meeting.

“The crime statistics of 2022 show an increase when compared to 2019, despite several weeks of lockdown or restricted movement in 2020 and 2021. There is also a rise in the number of complaints relating to land grab, usury and atrocity against Dalits that need to be addressed effectively. This is the first time that offences like burglary and hurt are being reviewed at the Chief Minister’s level and senior police officers are being called to explain. The follow-up at the highest level will result in intensified crime-control measures, and will have the desired results on crime prevention and detection,” a police officer said.