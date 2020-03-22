Tamil Nadu

Sharp fall in vehicle movement at toll plaza

The toll plaza here saw a sharp fall in the movement of vehicles, unseen in the recent past.

The vehicle movement has declined sharply and the decline was being felt especially over the start of the weekend on Friday here, says a toll plaza source.

The weekend traffic was a huge revenue generator for Krishnagiri toll plaza linking the traffic to Bengaluru and Chennai and Salem-Coimbatore.

The weekends traffic often led to long winding lines of vehicles. However, since the middle of the week that went by, the plaza had seen a trickle of vehicle movement, and the weekend has seen an abnormally fewer vehicles.

In its wake, there is a possibility of cutting down the staff deployment at the plaza, says the source.

However, as of date, the plaza staff have been provided with safety gear, including protective masks and gloves.

