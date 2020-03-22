Sharp fall in vehicle movement at toll plaza

The toll plaza here saw a sharp fall in the movement of vehicles, unseen in the recent past.
The vehicle movement has declined sharply and the decline was being felt especially over the start of the weekend on Friday here, says a toll plaza source.
The weekend traffic was a huge revenue generator for Krishnagiri toll plaza linking the traffic to Bengaluru and Chennai and Salem-Coimbatore.
The weekends traffic often led to long winding lines of vehicles. However, since the middle of the week that went by, the plaza had seen a trickle of vehicle movement, and the weekend has seen an abnormally fewer vehicles.
In its wake, there is a possibility of cutting down the staff deployment at the plaza, says the source.
However, as of date, the plaza staff have been provided with safety gear, including protective masks and gloves.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.