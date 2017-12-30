Sharp drop in kerosene allocation to Tamil Nadu

Despite demands for increasing allocation, Tamil Nadu has received 40% less kerosene this year from the Centre, compared to 2015-16 levels.

The shortfall was revealed in a response to a question by AIADMK’s V. Maitreyan in the Rajya Sabha. In his reply on Friday, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution C.R. Chaudhary said that in 2015-16, the State was allocated 3,41,724 kl of kerosene; in 2017-18, it has dropped to 2,04,528 kl. It was 3,07,560 kl during 2016-17.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, this figure represents a drastic reduction from March 2010 levels, when the Central allocation was 7,17,360 kl.

As of June 2016, the State required 7,08,000 kl kerosene annually, at which point the Central government’s allocation met only 44% of the requirement.

“The Government of India has been requested to enhance the Public Distribution System kerosene allotment in order to fulfil the requirement of family cardholders. As the allotment is insufficient, all the eligible new family cards issued from the year 2004 are being distributed only 3 litres of kerosene per month,” said the 2016-17 policy note of the Food and Consumer Protection Department.

The average kerosene subsidy too, has dropped: the Central government has subsidised 34% less per litre for the first half of 2017-18 when compared to 2015-16. The average subsidy, per litre, given by the Central government has dropped from ₹13.47 in 2015-16 to ₹8.79 in the first half of 2017-18. The subsidy was ₹11.39 per litre during 2016-17.

Since August 2011, the State government has been retailing kerosene in the ₹13.6-14.2 per litre range.