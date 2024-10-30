Sharing power among coalition partners should arise out of compulsion, not as demand for polls: Thol. Thirumavalavan

Meanwhile, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said in Tiruvannamalai that the idea of power sharing among coalition partners should arise only out of compulsion owing to the prevailing political situation, and not as a demand for contesting polls together.

Addressing mediapersons after meeting party functionaries, the Chidambaram MP said that during the Emergency, the Opposition parties came together in 1977 to oust former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from office, and agreed to share power if they formed the government at the Centre. “In Tamil Nadu, such a situation has not arisen. No party in the State will look to weaken itself by sharing power with coalition partners...,” he said.

He further said that Mr. Vijay’s idea of power sharing might not be genuine as it was announced too early — 18 months before the Assembly election. “This is not the right time to present such an idea. The proposal has not created any ripple in the DMK-led front...,” he added.

He further criticised Mr. Vijay for not opposing the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. “He was more focused on attacking the DMK and the Dravidian model of governance, and dynasty politics instead of taking on communalism and fascism promoted by the saffron party and the Sangh Parivar....His stand on the protection of minorities is unclear. He also ridicules those opposing fascism...”