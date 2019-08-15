‘Sharing details with complainant will not affect investigation’

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has held that sharing details of the progress made in a case with the complainant will not affect investigation.

State Information Commissioner R. Dakshinamurthy directed the Madurai police to provide information sought by a woman petitioner in a criminal case, which was earlier denied by the Public Information Officer on the grounds that it would affect the probe.

The case pertains to a petition filed by A. Sabeena Banu of Madurai, who sought details of the steps taken by the All-Women police station to bring back two suspects, named in an FIR on November 1, 2017, based on her complaint, from a foreign country. She also sought to know why the third accused in the case was not arrested and was allowed to be granted an anticipatory bail.

After the Public Information Officer refused to share the information, the petitioner filed an appeal before the first appellate authority, who replied that the details sought by her could not be shared under various provisions of the Right to Information Act.

The woman then filed an appeal before the Tamil Nadu Information Commission, pointing out that the police had not even provided her with a copy of the anticipatory bail order issued to the third accused in the case. Passing orders in the case, Mr. Dakshinamurthy said denying information on the progress in the case to the complainant, on the grounds that it would affect the investigation, was not acceptable. He also disagreed with the first appellate authority’s decision refusing information to the petitioner, citing provisions under Section 2(f) of the Act.

He directed the Madurai police to provide information sought by the petitioner, free of cost, within one month, and report compliance to the Commission.