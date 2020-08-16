Share your memory about T.Nagar with the police

Memorable place: Crowd at Ranganathan Street during Diwali season last year. File photo

Initiative by the police aimed at building a good relationship with the people

Have a memory or story about T. Nagar? Share it in the form of audio, video or photograph with the Greater Chennai Police and stand a chance to be surprised by the department.

In a bid to build a good relationship with the residents, the police have embarked upon this novel initiative. “We want a better interaction with the public. Public can send the entries in any form - write-up, audio (maximum 10 minutes), video (maximum 5 minutes) , or digital art. It should resonate the sender’s relationship with T.Nagar. We will share the best ones in our pages and we have a surprise awaiting the top three entries,” said V.N. Harikiran Prasad, deputy commissioner, T Nagar.

He said anyone can send the entries to his WhatsApp number 9003084100. The entries can also be submitted in the Google form - https://forms.gle/LfEiZhCxQfoGjtxx5. The last date for the entries is August 25.

“Already a lot of residents have started sharing their complaints to my WhatsApp number. In the last few weeks I have received 20 complaints including those pertaining to public nuisance. But I need to interact more with the public and understand their problems and rectify it. The city police commissioner was the one who suggested this idea,” he said.

He added that a separate number - 6383100100 - has been introduced to report any type of cyber crime for T Nagar. “We have also introduced 34 two-wheeler patrols and they are on rounds in the night. They ride through small lanes and ensure that their jurisdiction is safe,” he claimed.

The DC is also planning to hold regular meetings with residents associations on a regular basis to get their feedback and make necessary improvements to law and order and fight crime.