Shanthi Ravindranath in social justice panel

25 October 2021 01:29 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday nominated Shanthi Ravindranath to the monitoring committee constituted to ensure social justice in education, employment, postings, promotions and appointments in the State. The Chief Minister wanted a woman on the panel.

Dr. Shanthi Ravindranath was known for her contributions towards ensuring students’ and women rights, an official release said.

