Tamil Nadu

Shanmugam resigns as adviser to TN government

Former Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, who was in January appointed as the Advisor to the State government resigned from his post on Monday.

In a communication to the Public Secretary, Mr. Shanmugam cited personal reasons behind his decision.

His resignation comes against the backdrop of a change in government in Tamil Nadu following the DMK's victory in the Assembly elections.

Last year a delegation of DMK leaders led by T R Baalu had claimed that Mr Shanmugam as Chief Secretary did not treat them appropriately when they met him to submit petitions.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2021 3:41:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/shanmugam-resigns-as-adviser-to-tn-government/article34471798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY