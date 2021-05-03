Shanmugam resigns as adviser to TN government

Former Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, who was in January appointed as the Advisor to the State government resigned from his post on Monday.

In a communication to the Public Secretary, Mr. Shanmugam cited personal reasons behind his decision.

His resignation comes against the backdrop of a change in government in Tamil Nadu following the DMK's victory in the Assembly elections.

Last year a delegation of DMK leaders led by T R Baalu had claimed that Mr Shanmugam as Chief Secretary did not treat them appropriately when they met him to submit petitions.