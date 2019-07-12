Shanmugam files nomination for Vellore Lok Sabha seat

New Justice Party president and AIADMK-front candidate A.C. Shanmugam and seven independents filed their nomination papers on Thursday for contesting Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

He is contesting this election under the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Mr. Shanmugam came in a procession to Vellore Collectorate along with supporters.

He went to the Collector A. Shanmugasundram’s office at noon and handed over two sets of applications. One more application in the name of his wife was filed.

Mr. Shanumgam was accompanied by Minister for Electricity S.Thangamani, HR&CE Minister Sevvoor S. Ramachandran and Ministers from the Vellore district, K.C. Veeramani and Nilofer Kafil.

Among the independents, M.R. Venkatesan who was earlier fielded by Palar River Protection Committee filed his papers on the first day of nominations.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate D.M. Kathir Anand is expected to file his papers on Friday.

Since Wednesday evening, the Collectorate was under the police scanner and visitors were allowed only in the afternoon.

The staff were also subjected to checks and only those with authorised identity card were allowed inside the office, which houses many departments of the district administration.

The last date for filing nominations is July 18 and scrutiny of nominations will be taken up the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 22 and the final list of candidates will be released on the same day in the evening.

The election for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat was rescinded on April 16 and rescheduled for August 5.