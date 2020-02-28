Shankar’s statement recorded

CHENNAI

28 February 2020 00:55 IST

Film-maker Shankar on Thursday appeared before officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) probing an accident that took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 in EVP film city.

At the shoot last Wednesday, a crane suddenly snapped and fell on people working beneath it, leaving three dead and 10 injured.

A case was registered by the Nazarathpet police and later transferred to the CCB. Deputy Commissioner G. Nagajothi was assigned to probe the accident.

In pursuance of the investigation, Mr. Shankar appeared before the team at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office. His statement was recorded from 11.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m., said sources.