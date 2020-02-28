Tamil Nadu

Shankar’s statement recorded

Film-maker Shankar on Thursday appeared before officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) probing an accident that took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 in EVP film city.

At the shoot last Wednesday, a crane suddenly snapped and fell on people working beneath it, leaving three dead and 10 injured.

A case was registered by the Nazarathpet police and later transferred to the CCB. Deputy Commissioner G. Nagajothi was assigned to probe the accident.

In pursuance of the investigation, Mr. Shankar appeared before the team at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office. His statement was recorded from 11.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m., said sources.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 12:57:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/shankars-statement-recorded/article30936427.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY