Shankar Vanavarayar elected CII Tamil Nadu State Council chairman, Srivats Ram vice-chairman

March 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shankar Vanavarayar, Executive Director, ABT Industries Ltd, Coimbatore, has been elected Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for 2023-24. He is the President of Kumaraguru Institutions.

Mr. Shankar has been closely associated with CII and was the Vice-Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council in 2022-23 and Chairman of the CII Family Business Network Next Gen Committee. He was the National Chairman of CII’s Young Indians in 2011-2012. He founded the Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator, the Forge Accelerator.

Srivats Ram, Managing Director, Wheels India Ltd, Chennai, has been elected as Vice-Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for 2023-24. He is a member of the board of Sundaram Finance Ltd, Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd. and India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. and Board of Trichur Sundaram Santhanam & Family Pvt. Ltd., Axles India Ltd. and Sundaram Composite Structures Pvt. Ltd.  He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd and WIL Car Wheels Ltd.

