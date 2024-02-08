Shankar Lal Kumawat posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu

February 08, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India has posted IAS officer Shankar Lal Kumawat as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Kumawat is a 2010 batch officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

The Commission also posted IAS officer H.S. Srikanth as the Joint Chief Electoral Officer (IT) and P. Aravindan as the Joint Chief Electoral Officer (Sytematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation [SVEEP]).

An official communication in this regard has been sent by the Commission to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

