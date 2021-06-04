Commissioner calls on ailing police personnel

Special visitor: Commissioner Shankar Jiwal enquiring about the police personnel at COVID-19 care centre on Anna University campus in Chennai on Friday.

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 22:47 IST

Shankar Jiwal visits the exclusive COVID-19 care centre for policemen set up on Anna University campus

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, clad in personal protective equipment (PPE), visited a COVID-19 care centre on the Anna University campus where police personnel, their family members and ministerial staff were under treatment.

The exclusive centre for police force, functioning since April 27, has 360 beds and ambulance facilities. Eighty two persons here are under treatment at the centre. Mr. Jiwal went around the centre and personally enquired with each one of them and handed over fruit bouquets and dry fruits to them. He also visited the quarantine centre for police personnel in Egmore.

As many as 1,055 police personnel and their family members were admitted here after testing positive for COVID-19. So far, 925 of them were discharged after being cured of infection.

